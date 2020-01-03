Product Analytics Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, by Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand and Forecast by 2025

Global Product Analytics Market 2019 to 2025 Overview

The research report on ‘global product analytics market’ offers comprehensive details of the market share, market growth, opportunities and restraints, and market drivers. Advancements in cognitive technologies, growing concentration of product teams to provide personalized services and products to their users, and growing adoption of Smartphone are some major factors contributing to the global product analytics market growth.

Product analytics plays a significant role in planning, supply chain intelligence, manufacturing, warranty analytics, and others. Consumers are demanding high quality services at lower prices with fast delivery. Therefore, is has become important for service providers to offer a improved experience across the consumer lifecycle.

On considering the service overview, the global product analytics market is segregated into professional as well as managed services. Out of these, professional services segment dominated for the global products analytics market share in the year 2018, due to the huge demand for insights and expert training into the deployment and adoption of advanced analytics solutions.

On considering the deployment type, the global product analytics market is fragmented into cloud-based and on-premises. In between these, the cloud-based segment held highest global product analytics market share in the year 2018, and it is anticipated to remain this growth rate over the prediction period.

According to the regional expansion, the global product analytics market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Out of these, North American market for product analytics is dominated for the highest global product analytics market share in terms of revenue. In addition, the region has always been competitive and innovative ground for several technologies. Owing to the existence of major service providers such as Google,IBM, Oracle, the technological trends such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), cloud technology, BI (Business Intelligence), analytics, as well as ML (Machine Learning) solutions are observed. However, product analytics is used in the several industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and automotive, to improve the user experience, to analyze the consumer, and provide improved services in the region.

The numbers of leading vendors covered in the global product analytics market are IBM, Adobe, Google, Mixapanel, Oracles, Piwik, Plytix, Risk Edge Solutions, Salesforce, Heap, Kissmetrics, Pendo, LatentView, and many others. These players are deploying several innovatve strategies to strengthen their position in the global product analytics market.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Industry trends and dynamics

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Product Analytics market share’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Product Analytics market share by the end of forecast period. (2017 – 2025).

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

