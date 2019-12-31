Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market to Expand with a CAGR of 8.1% due to Extensive Demand from Aerospace and Defense sector

Transparency Market Research (TMR) found the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market has presence of numerous local and international players, which is leading to make vendor landscape more fragmented and competitive. Some of the prominent players operating in the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market are Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Dassault Systems, and Autodesk, Inc. Also, the market is experiencing the entry of new players which is further intensifying the competition among key players. In order to stand alone in the cutthroat competition, the key players are trying to improve their products and add the advanced features in the systems.

According to a report by TMR, the global product lifecycle management market was valued at US$40.26 bn in 2014 and expected to attain a value of US$75.87 bn by the end of 2022. The market is expected to swell with a CAGR of 8.1% during the predicted years from 2015 to 2022. Based on deployment, the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market is dominated by the on-premise segment in 2014. Based on application, the aerospace and defense segment dominated the product lifecycle management (PLM) market in the year 2014. Based on region, North America accounted for near about share of 33% in 2014 owing to growing investment in research and development for product innovation coupled with the presence of numerous players in the region.

Growing Adoption for Improving Production Efficiency to Propel Growth

PLM systems reduces the operational cost and enhance productivity by adopting the numerous methodologies and lowers firing in any organization. These advantages of the product are boosting adoption of the PLM across numerous industries which are further boosting the growth of the product lifecycle management (PLM) market.

The PLM system is experiencing robust demand from aerospace and defense and banking systems among other important applications. The emergence of the defense sector due to unstable political environment among numerous countries is boosting adoption of advanced techniques to ensure the safety of the nation is fuelling adoption of PLM and boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, PLM offers the information in a very systematic manner which is production and product design is boosting adoption of the PLM and likely to propel the growth of the market.

