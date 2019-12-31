Project Insight: Industrial Construction Projects – Europe: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects



Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking industrial construction projects in Europe with a total value of US$339.8 billion. Of this, US$153.6 billion is in the planning stage and US$109.9 billion is in the execution stage. Russia accounts for the highest value with US$193.8 billion, followed by the UK with projects valuing US$26.8 billion. Germany and Belarus follow with industrial construction projects with a value of US$19.3 billion and US$14.1 billion respectively. The highest value projects in Europe are the US$20.0 billion Ust-Luga Gas Chemical Production Plant project and the US$12.0 billion Mayskiy Polyethylene Terephthalate Production Complex both located in Russia.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2266674

According to CIC analysis, Europe has the lowest investment of all the regions in industrial construction, which reflects its position as a mature but slow-growth economic area. Industrial production in the EU is on a downward trajectory, falling by 0.5% in December 2018 compared with November 2018, and down by 0.9% in the Eurozone over the same period. Compared with December 2017, industrial production in the Eurozone decreased by 4.2% in December 2018 and by 2.7% for the European Unions 28 countries (EU28). However, average industrial production for 2018 rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28 compared with 2017.

Key Highlights

– The total pipeline of projects is valued at US$339.8 billion with US$50.6 billion being spent in 2019 and US$74.7 billion in 2020.

– The highest value of projects are at the planning stage with a total value of US$153.6 billion, followed by projects in execution with US$109.9 billion.

– Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$52.7 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$23.4 billion.

– Assuming all projects in the current pipeline proceed as planned, spending will reach US$74.7 billion in 2020 and fall to US$20.3 billion in 2023. The highest value of project completions will be in 2021, with a value of US$60.8 billion.

– The top contractors in the region are VINCI Construction based in France and Uhde Inventa-Fischer based in Germany. The top engineers are NIPIgazpererabotka based in Russia and McDermott International headquartered in the US.



Scope

– The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for Europe and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries.

– The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value of industrial construction.

– Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

– Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including Russia, the UK, and Germany.

– The value is also provided for six types of industrial project by stage.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2266674

Reasons to buy

– Gain insight into the development of the industrial construction sector.

– Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development for the region and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

– Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer