Prostate Specific Antigen Market – Global Industry Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming trends and Top company analysis forecast by 2019-2025



The global Prostate Specific Antigen market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Prostate Specific Antigen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Prostate Specific Antigen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Prostate Specific Antigen in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Prostate Specific Antigen manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advaxis, Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Curevac AG

GenSpera, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

G-115

INO-5150

ADXS-PSA

AEZS-120

Others



Segment by Application

Prostate Cancer

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer

Others

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer