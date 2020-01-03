Rail Turnout Market Outlook: Global Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

A rail turnout, or switch is a mechanical installation enabling railway trains to be guided from one track to another, such as at a railway junction or where a spur or siding branches off.

Urban rail transit construction is the main driver of the industry.

The global Rail Turnout market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rail Turnout volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rail Turnout market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Rail Turnout in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Rail Turnout manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

L.B. Foster Company

Maanshan King Rail Parts

SUMIHATSU Co., Ltd

Harmer Steel Products Company

Amurrio Ferrocarril y Equipos

United Industrial

Maanshan King Rail Parts

AGICO GROUP

NARSTCO

JEZ Sistemas

AandK Railroad Materials

Veera Techno Trec

MI-NE SEISAKUSHO Co.

JEKAY GROUP

Century Engineering

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Turnout

Equilateral Turnout

Three-way Turnout

Others

Segment by Application

Railway Lines

Tram Rails

Moving Equipments

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Rail Turnout

1.1 Definition of Rail Turnout

1.2 Rail Turnout Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rail Turnout Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Turnout

1.2.3 Equilateral Turnout

1.2.4 Three-way Turnout

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Rail Turnout Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Rail Turnout Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Railway Lines

1.3.3 Tram Rails

1.3.4 Moving Equipments

1.4 Global Rail Turnout Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Rail Turnout Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Rail Turnout Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Rail Turnout Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Rail Turnout Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Rail Turnout Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Rail Turnout Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Rail Turnout Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Rail Turnout Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Rail Turnout

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rail Turnout

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Rail Turnout

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Rail Turnout

Continued….

