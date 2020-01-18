DSM Smart Amplifier Market – Introduction

DSM (Dynamic Speaker Management) smart amplifier is an audio solution that comprise high-performance power (IV) sense amplifiers with DSM algorithm to make fuller, louder audio, and improve sound quality from micro speakers.

The DSM smart amplifier is a better option for compact products such as portable industrial devices, smartphones, medical devices, gaming, and smart home IoT devices. It enables up to a 2.5x upsurge in sound pressure level (loudness) for micro speakers.

Rapid developments in smartphone technology driving the DSM smart amplifier market

Rapid innovation in smartphone technology is a major factor contributing to the growth of the DSM smart amplifier market. DSM smart amplifiers enable fuller, louder audio, and improve sound quality while protecting the speaker from damage in the smartphone. Growing penetration of smartphone users across the world is driving the demand for DSM smart amplifiers in the mobile phones market. Several smartphone manufacturers are focusing on delivering high quality, enhanced products to their customers, leading to the integration of DSM smart amplifiers in mobile phones. Demand for better user experience, interactive applications, and audio quality from mobile phone users is supplementing the growth of DSM smart amplifiers in the mobile phones market. Many companies are investing in research and development to develop and integrate innovative technologies in mobile phones which is expected to drive the demand for DSM smart amplifiers in the near future.

Increasing smartphone penetration creating opportunity for the DSM smart amplifier market

The increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to significantly create opportunity for the adoption of DSM smart amplifiers in the near future. DSM smart amplifiers improve audio capability efficiency by up to 25% with no loss in audio fidelity in smartphones. Therefore, increasing smartphone penetration is one of the major opportunity factors responsible for the development of DSM smart amplifiers. For instance, in 2018, 66% of individuals owned a smartphone, which was 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017.

Lack of awareness specifically in under developed economies hampering the growth of the DSM smart amplifier market

Adoption of DSM smart amplifiers in emerging or under developed economies is fairly low as compared to developed economies. Smartphone and other electronic product manufacturers are unaware about novel technologies related to better audio systems. Manufacturers continue to utilize traditional audio amplifiers which generates huge volume that damage hearing capabilities. Therefore, lack of awareness specifically in under developed economies is hampering the growth of the market.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of the Global DSM Smart Amplifier Market

In terms of region, the global DSM smart amplifier market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to hold major share of the global DSM smart amplifier market due to increasing technological developments in electronic devices across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global DSM smart amplifier market due to increasing penetration of electronic devices specifically in China, India, and Japan.

