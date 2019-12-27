Recent Study Illuminate: GPON Equipment Market Development 2023 Trends, Shares, Strategies and Global Forecast Research Report

GPON Equipment Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

GPON (Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks) equipment comprises single optical fiber that can be accessed by multiple users through passive optical splitters. It is one of the most cost-effective technologies used for deployment of FTTH (Fiber to the Home). GPON standards use larger variable length packets compared to PON (Passive Optical Network) standards for offering better efficiency and higher bandwidth.

GPON equipment have become the preferred fiber access technology owing to its technology and performance benefits over legacy networks. In addition, increased bandwidth capabilities, voice over internet protocol, and digital content over single fiber optic line to residential households and office premises drive the global GPON equipment market. However, lower range compared to active optical network and slow data transmission rate during peak usage hours restrict the market growth. Conversely, rapid adoption of FTTH services across the world to support bandwidth-intensive applications lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global GPON equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of equipment type, it is divided into optical line terminals and optical network terminals. Based on end-use industry, it is categorized into hospitals, residential, IT & telecom, and others. The geographical landscape include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players:

The global GPON equipment market is dominated by key players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson AB, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola Solutions, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Calix, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

