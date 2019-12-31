Reclosure Tapes Market: Know your competitor’s structure and strategies

Global Reclosure Tapes Market: An Overview

The market for reclosable packaging is characterized by the presence of numerous medium and large scale manufacturers. Reclosure tapes also known as re-sealable tapes, are used for packaging of food and medicinal applications by limiting their exposure to the external microorganisms / germs thus, keeping this perishable products fresh even after their using / opening. Reclosure tapes are ideal to preserve and extend the aroma, freshness, and color of the packaged content for re-use / later use, thus making the packaging convenient for consumers use.

Global Reclosure Tapes Market: Dynamics

The global market for reclosure tapes is expected to grow on the backdrop of intensifying demand for packaged perishable food and medicinal products. In case of Asia Pacific region, high demand for perishable products in the food and personal care markets is expected to strengthen growth of the reclosure tapes in the region. Also, in terms of growth opportunities, the Middle East reclosure tapes market is expected to be highly lucrative over the forecast period. Hence, keeping this aforementioned factors in mind, the global reclosure tapes market is likely to witness a double-digit growth over the forecast period.

Global Reclosure Tapes Market: Company Developments and Industry Level Trends

Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the reclosable packaging market are focusing on designing innovative patters of reclosure tapes / labels that offer enhanced packaging outlook

Some of the key trends in the global reclosure tapes market are –

In September 2013, Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials launched a product named Select Solutions Reclosure portfolio designed to help package designers and packaged goods companies to meet client requirements for the convenience reclosure products.

Global Reclosure Tapes Market: Segmentation

The global reclosure tapes market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type, the global reclosure tapes market is segmented into –

Plastic Tapes Polyimide PVC/Vinyl PET/Polyester Fluropolymer

Paper Tapes Crepe Paper Washi Paper Kraft Paper Flatback Paper

Other Tapes (Foam, Aluminum Foil, etc.)

On the basis of adhesive type, the global reclosure tapes market is segmented into –

Silicon-based Adhesives

Acrylic-based Adhesives

Rubber-based Adhesives

Other Adhesives

On the basis of application, the global reclosure tapes market is segmented into –

Box & Carton Sealing

Splicing

Others

On the basis of peel strength, the global reclosure tapes market is segmented into –

Easy Peel Tapes

Medium Peel Tapes

On the basis of end use industries served, the global reclosure tapes market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages Ready-to-eat Food Meat, Poultry, Sea food Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Products Frozen Food Beverages & others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & Home care

Industrial & Others

Global Reclosure Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

The global reclosure tapes market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

The reclosure tapes market in North America is expected to hold the leading position by 2016. This is attributed to affirmative outlooks from both the food & beverage as well as the cosmetics & personal care sectors in the region. The reclosure tapes market in Western Europe is largely expected to witness slow-moving to moderate growth over the next decade. The Latin America region has been trapped in a financial turmoil over the last decade, which has resulted in a manufacturing deadlock. Nevertheless, efforts to rebuild this region across the globe is projected to recover the situation of economic slow-down in the region.

Global Reclosure Tapes Market: Key players

Some of the key participants operating in the global reclosure tapes market are –

3M Company

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Tesa SE Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

PPM INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

Scapa Group plc.

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

DowDuPont Inc.

Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

