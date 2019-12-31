Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Research 2027: Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players In Market By Its Types And Application

Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market: Snapshot

The essential drive for recycled construction aggregates stem from the increasing trend of improving the sustainability of the construction industry. Recycled construction aggregates (RCA) are increasingly substituting naturals ones. These aggregates typically include concrete, recycled unbound materials, crushed bricks and masonry, and crushed asphalt. A salient characteristic that makes RCA preferable are their potential to come with good mix design, particularly by mixing them with supplementary cementitious materials. The environmentally friendly nature of recycling is a key aspect that is cementing the potential of the recycled construction aggregates market. The methods enable the industry stakeholders to recycle construction and demolition waste.

Countries that are concerned about the declining store of natural resources have been early adopters in the recycles construction aggregates market. A case in point is those of Europe. Considerable advances in plants that treat these waste as well as focus on manufacturers on easing their installation have fueled the prospects of the market. Substantial progress made in laboratory investigations of the quality of RCA is boosting the market. This has motivated manufacturers to adopt superplasticizers to improve the workability of recycled construction aggregates. The advent of higher performing additives have increased the utilization of recycling of construction waste. Several countries have over the past several years have framed norms that seem to catalyze the demands for recycled construction aggregates. The growing use of fine recycled aggregates in the construction industry is also boosting the current strides of the market. Stakeholders are focused on producing RCS with better mechanical and rheological performance. A slew of methods have come to the fore to this end. The advent of materials that aid the reinforcement of cement-based materials is expanding the potential of recycled construction aggregates. In this regard, metallic fibers or polypropylene fibers have shown some potential in recent experiments.

Recycled Construction Aggregates Market: Prominent Alternative of Construction Materials

Recycled construction aggregates is one of the highly viable options for the construction industry to meet the requirement of sand, gravel, crushed rock & stones. The construction industry uses mined material and concrete for the construction of road, rails, bridges, residential buildings, and commercial complexes across the globe. This continuous extraction of natural resources is leading to a rapid deletion of non-renewable sources.

Increase in construction activities across the globe has resulted in large quantity of concrete, gravel, and debris. Recycling of these essential materials such as concrete and gavels is a smart way to cater to the demand for material required in residential or commercial construction.

The construction industry has shifted from conventional practices to the usage of recycled materials for construction of buildings, commercial places, and infrastructure. This trend is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for companies operating in the recycled construction aggregates market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

Recycled construction aggregates is a broad category materials that includes crushed stones, cement concrete, sand, and gravel. It has become an essential and effective alternative source for usage in residential construction and other infrastructure projects. Rapid expansion of the construction industry across the globe is expected to boost the demand for recycled construction aggregates during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization is boosting the demand for modern architectural designs for the construction of private and commercial buildings in various countries. This is projected to propel the demand for eco-friendly recycled construction aggregate materials in the next few years.

Most countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany are emphasizing on reducing the extraction of natural resources such as sand & gravel, crushed stone, and other natural materials to protect damage to the environment across the country. These countries have enacted strong compliance policies for the development of recycled construction aggregates in the next few years.

Infrastructure Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on End-use, the recycled construction aggregate market can be categorized into residential, commercial, and infrastructure. Recycled construction aggregate is gaining momentum as a preferred material in infrastructure projects, especially for roads and bridge projects. Recycled construction material is getting an impetus from various infrastructure construction projects.

Development projects majorly include construction of smart cities, smart buildings, and other infrastructure projects. This is projected to boost the demand for recycled construction aggregates during the forecast period.

High Capital Investment and Lack of Awareness to Hamper Market

The recycled construction aggregates market is likely to face key challenges from several factors during the forecast period. High capital investment is required for setting up a recycling plant. This may act as key entry barrier for new players in the market.

Adoption of recycled construction aggregates requires considerable awareness about the use of recycled products for residential and non-residential construction among the large population. However, lack of awareness regarding the usage of recycled construction aggregates may hamper the market in the near future.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

Geographically, the recycled construction aggregates market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of recycled construction aggregates. It is followed by Europe and North America. Rise in demand for recycled construction aggregates in China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to create high demand for recycled construction aggregates during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in demand for ecofriendly recycled materials in the building & construction industry across developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for recyclers and producers of recycled construction aggregates operating in the region.

Rise in government investment in the construction industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific is a key factor anticipated to boost the market in the region during the forecast period

Increase in demand for eco-friendly construction aggregates is propelling the recycled construction aggregates market in Europe and North America due to the massive impetus on the development of recycled construction aggregates in Europe. Rise in import of recycled construction aggregates in Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to its low cost benefits is likely to boost the market in these regions.

Key Players in Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

Large numbers of key recyclers operating in the global recycled construction aggregates market. Players operating in the recycled construction aggregates market include

Delta Sand & Gravel

Heidelbergcement AG

Aggregate Industries Management Inc.

Green Stone Materials

CEMEX

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

