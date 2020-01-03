Refrigerant Market to Witness Great Growth| Arkema, Dongyue Group, Honeywell International
Data Bridge Market Research Published Best growth report on Europe Refrigerant Market report delivers comprehensive investigation about the business growth enhancers and obstructers, earlier and current Refrigerant trends being followed by the Market, and the comparison between the worldwide as well as regional Size will escalate rapidly in the Near Future with Refrigerant Trends and Revenue Growth Rate. The Market Growth Study, about recent technological developments, detailed profiles of the leading firms in the Refrigerant Market, and unique Research Methodologies are included in the report. The Europe Refrigerant Market report offers a detailed review of commercial intelligence at global level with extensive research and analysis capabilities. Some of the leading companies covered for this research are Arkema, Dongyue Group, Honeywell International, Inc., The Chemours Company, Gas Servei, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., AGC Inc., Quimobasicos SA de CV, Linde, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Zhejiang Fotech International Co.Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A., SRF Limited, Changshu Sanaifu Zhonghao Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD., Shandong Yue’an Chemical.
Europe refrigerant market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.
Europe Refrigerant Market Segmentation:
By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into refrigerators, large-scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others
In May 2018, Arkema launched a new GWP fluorinated gas Forane 449A (XP40) in Europe to serve the customers in the refrigeration market
On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into domestic household refrigeration, light commercial refrigeration, commercial racks and condensing units and industrial refrigeration
Competitive Analysis:
The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Arkema, Dongyue Group, Honeywell International, Inc., The Chemours Company, Gas Servei, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., AGC Inc., Quimobasicos SA de CV, Linde, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Zhejiang Fotech International Co.Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A., SRF Limited, Changshu Sanaifu Zhonghao Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD., Shandong Yue’an Chemical.
Product Launches:
In June 2019, The Chemours Company has inaugurated its new Opteon production facility near Corpus Christi in Ingleside, Texas. It will used in automotive air conditioning.
In September 2018, Honeywell International Inc. launched Solstice L41y (R-452B), a reduced global-warming-potential (GWP) so that they can replace R-410A for reversible heating and cooling applications
