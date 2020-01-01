Refrigerator Thermometer Market Research Methodology & Rapid Growth Till 2027

Refrigerator thermometers are used to regulate and measure temperature and humidity in refrigerators. Refrigerator thermometers measure temperature ranges between low of -40°F and a high of 60°F (-40°C and 15°C.). Refrigerator thermometers can be used in freezers and fridges. Refrigerator thermometers are used to avoid premature food spoilage, to ensure the food is safe for consumption. Refrigerator thermometers are placed near the refrigerator door, which is the warmest spot, so it can cool the entire refrigerator. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends to keep refrigerators below or at 40 degrees Fahrenheit i.e.4 degrees Celsius. So as to avoid the danger zone between 140 degrees and 40 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius), where bacteria can grow quickly on food and make people sick.



Refrigerator thermometers have two buttons of on/off to change the temperature in degrees and Fahrenheit. Refrigerator thermometers are designed in a simple way with a rear magnet, so that it can be easily operated with quartz accuracy. It regulates the temperature ranges from -20°C/-4°F to 60°C/140°F in the refrigerator or freezer.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Refrigerator Thermometer Market– Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Refrigerator Thermometer Market

Growing demand for frozen food, bakery products, and packaged food products in developing as well as developed countries is leading to increased demand for refrigerator thermometers . This in turn drives the market. Continuously growing awareness about energy conservation across the globe, led by rising power consumption, is a major factor likely to affect the demand for refrigerator thermometers during the forecast period. Supermarkets are the most energy consuming retail business, due to high consumption of electricity by refrigeration systems. The use of refrigerator thermometers can help the retail business to save a lot on power consumption.



In an effort to reduce carbon footprint, manufacturers are focusing on developing refrigerator thermometers that can consume limited or less energy. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the refrigerator thermometer market across the world. In addition, manufacturers are designing refrigerators to meet the safety certifications and standards.

Shift in consumer preference for energy-efficient solutions with service affordability, superior efficiency, and minimum running cost is also expected to fuel the global refrigerator thermometer market between 2019 and 2027.

Manufacturers are moving toward introducing smart refrigerator thermometers with sensors due to innovation in technologies. Additionally, these sensors can help in controlling and monitoring the temperature of refrigeration units in a more efficient manner.

North America to Hold a Major Share of the Global Refrigerator Thermometer Market

North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global refrigerator thermometer market during the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established manufacturers and rising population that has led to the increase in demand for frozen foods.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization and increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in Asia Pacific, where energy-efficient products and technologies play a major role, is expected to drive the demand for refrigerator thermometers in the region in the next few years. In addition, refrigerator thermometers ensure optimal food quality with less consumption of energy in supermarkets and hypermarkets across the regio

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer