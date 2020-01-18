Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Overview And In-Depth Analysis With Top Key Players 2018 – 2026

Reishi mushrooms are microscopic fungi, which are used for their health-promoting properties. They are used in form of extracts, which include capsules, powder, liquid, and others. These mushrooms regulate immune system, control cholesterol, and help to stave off cardiovascular diseases, improve lung function, and fight cancer cells. These reishi mushroom extracts are nutrient rich along with their ability to heal various diseases. They are mainly used in dietary supplements and functional foods.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information along with qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various in various geographies in the global reishi mushroom extract market.

Reishi mushroom extract possesses various health-promoting attributes, which has increased its applications in the pharmaceuticals industry over the last few years. Different reishi mushrooms perform different health functions including antioxidants, anticancer agents, immune modulators, hepatic-protective, and others, which have helped the product gain popularity among various industries. Rising health problems at the global level have opened doors for the global reishi mushroom extract market.

Furthermore, reishi mushroom facilitates liver function, relieves stress, enhances immunity, and promotes heart health and hormonal balance. All these factors are expected to drive the global reishi mushroom extract market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for functional foods among the growing health-conscious population is driving the market for medicinal mushroom extract. Moreover, continuous R&D efforts in the medicinal mushroom sector are further boosting the growth of the global reishi mushroom extract market.

However, lack of effective production skills is building a gap between demand and supply, which is restraining growth of the global reishi mushroom extract market. Nevertheless, reishi mushroom extract-based medicinal products resists tumor growth and fights cancer according to some scientific studies. According to WHO, cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality and in the past few years the main cause of death.

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific is dominating the global reishi mushroom extract market. China, Japan, and Korea are the major contributing countries in terms of production as well as consumption in Asia Pacific.. Europe and North America are witnessing substantial growth owing to increasing health-conscious population and their inclination towards functional food. Moreover, owing to high nutritional and medicinal attribute, global reishi mushroom extract market is projected to witness a moderate growth in the Middle East over the estimated period.

Some of the key players in the global reishi mushroom extract market include Amax NutraSource, Inc., Bio-Botanica Inc., Bristol Botanicals Limited, Dragon Herbs, and Hokkaido-reishi are among these. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global reishi mushroom extract market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global reishi mushroom extract market in the forthcoming years.

