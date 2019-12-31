Research delivers insight into the Conductive Carbon Black Market poised to expand at CAGR Of 7.3% During The Period Of Forecast 2017-2021

Persistence Market Research has added a novel report on the global conductive carbon black market which is titled as ‘Conductive Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2021’. This report gives a detailed overview of the global conductive carbon black market and gives both value and volume forecast starting from year 2017 and ending in 2021. The report also gives extensive information on the market dynamics operating the global market of conductive carbon black in the form of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends. As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global conductive carbon black market was estimated to be valued at US$ 115.8 Mn in 2017 and is slated to touch a valuation of US$ 153.6 Mn in 2021, displaying a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of forecast 2017-2021.

Global Conductive Carbon Black Market: Drivers

The growth in the global conductive carbon black market is mainly led by an impetus from the plastics and the paints and coatings industries. Also, due to the rising use of conductive carbon black in several industries other than paints and coatings and plastics is boosting the market growth of the global conductive carbon black market. In addition, conductive carbon black possesses the desirable property of imparting the desired conductivity in concentrations that are low and this makes it stand out from the conventional carbon black material and entails its use in various functions and products.

Conductive carbon black are used in several applications other than applications based on rubber such as pigments, wires, printing inks, cables and fibers, etc. Due to this, there is a sustained popularity of conductive carbon black during the period of forecast. As far as applications of tires are concerned, currently, companies manufacturing tires are busy in improving the performance and sturdiness of tires, and also, improve the quality of the tires. Hence, companies manufacturing tires are constantly concentrating on research and development to make use of the several desirable properties of conductive carbon black material, so as to improve the life and sturdiness of tires.

Global Conductive Carbon Black Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The conductive carbon black market is classified on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the paints and coatings segment was the largest segment, closely followed by the plastics segment. The paints and coatings segment was valued at US$ 33.2 Mn at 2017 end

The consumption of plastic segment was pegged at 19.4 thousand tons in the year 2017 and is going to touch a valuation of 25.7 thousand tons in 2021 end

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific conductive carbon black market was the largest one and leading in terms of revenue share

North America conductive carbon black market was valued at US$ 27.3 Mn in 2017 end

North America conductive carbon black market was pegged at 17.3 thousand tons in 2017 end

Global Conductive Carbon Black Market: Competition Landscape

This report profiles some of the leading players that are functioning in the global conductive carbon black market in the competition landscape section.

Companies covered in Conductive Carbon Black Market Report

Company Profile

Cabot Corporation.

Birla Carbon.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland SA.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Tokai Carbon Company Limited.

Ampacet Corporation.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited.

