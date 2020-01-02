Research Report on Fortified Dairy Products Market – Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2019 to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Fortified Dairy Products Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, micronutrient, sales channel and geography. The global fortified dairy products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fortified dairy products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fortified dairy products companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Arla Foods Ltd, China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd., Dean Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group , FrieslandCampina, Guangming Dairy Co., Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle S.A., SanCor Cooperatives United Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company

The fortified dairy products market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising disposable incomes and improved living standards leading to the inclusion of fortified food products in the diet. Several health benefits associated with the product have gained traction among nations suffering from vitamin D deficiency and malnutrition problem, thereby, propelling the growth of the fortified dairy products market. However, price affordability among major economic and lower middle-class segment is a major restraint for the fortified dairy products market. Nonetheless, growing awareness and popularity of the product among emerging economies would yield lucrative opportunities for the fortified dairy products market and the major players involved during the forecast period.

Fortification is the process of improving the nutritional value of the product by the addition of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Vitamin A, vitamin D and iron are mostly used for fortification in dairy products. Dairy products are often fortified to reduce the rate of diseases and deficiencies that are especially common among kids. In addition, fortification in milk helps in improving the calcium absorption rate and maintain its level in blood. Other dairy products like cheese, butter and yogurt also undergo fortification to enhance their nutritional value. Pregnant women are often advised to consume milk fortified with folic acid for their good health.

The report analyzes factors affecting fortified dairy products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fortified dairy products market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Fortified Dairy Products Market Landscape Fortified Dairy Products Market – Key Market Dynamics Fortified Dairy Products Market – Global Market Analysis Fortified Dairy Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Fortified Dairy Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Fortified Dairy Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Fortified Dairy Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Fortified Dairy Products Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

