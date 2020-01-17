Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027

According to the new research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global respiratory monitoring devices market exhibits a fragmented competitive landscape. This fragmentation of the competitive landscape of the global market is due to the presence of several known brands operating at their highest levels. Moreover, due to recent emergence of several domestic yet promising players, the fragmentation as well as the competition in the global respiratory monitoring devices market is set to intensify for the given course of the forecast period.

However, the well-established leaders in the market such as Masimo Corporation, Smiths Medical, ResMed Inc., and Carefusion Corporation are still expected to hold a dominant position in the market for the upcoming years. These market leaders are expected to adopt aggressive and inorganic marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances to stay ahead of the competitive curve.

Moreover, these companies are now trying to tap into previous unexplored geographical territories to expand their businesses and generate more revenue. In 2016, Carefusion Corporation was taken over by Becton, Dickenson and Company and now has teamed up with Apax Partners to form a joint venture. This joint venture is called Vyaire Medical. Such activities and developments in the global respiratory monitoring devices market are expected to push the market growth to newer heights.

Market to Exhibit Healthy CAGR

According to the estimates offered by the TMR report, the global respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to show a healthy CAGR of 8.27% for the given projection period of 2017 to 2023. In terms of revenue, the research report expects that the respiratory monitoring devices market will touch the mark of US$2,795.4 mn by the fall of 2023. This is a huge jump in terms of overall market valuation as the initial valuation was recorded at US$1,735.7 mn back in 2017.

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders is Fueling Market Growth

There are several factors that are responsible for driving the development of the global respiratory monitoring devices market. One of the key driving factor has been the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and breathing disorders such as occupational lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma among others. High prevalence of these diseases demand high quality devices and thus the market is booming.

Furthermore, there has been huge concerns about the dwindling air quality across the globe due to pollution. A prime example of it can be given of the hazardous and highly toxic air quality index reached in Delhi, India. This has led to mass breathing problems due to inhaling toxic air. Such incidences are becoming increasingly frequent across the globe, and thus pushing the overall development of the global respiratory monitoring devices market.

