Retailers Have Managed Holiday Season Inventories Well, Wedbush Says

Tendencies in the season indicate retailers have managed their inventories nicely as they head into the new year, Wedbush Securities said Monday.

Analysts headed by Jen Redding and Jared Arat said “incremental promotions (year-on-year) likely drove record setting earnings at lower gross profit in a sale season shorter by six days. ”

As anticipated, they said, promotions conducted previously for most retailers, including American Eagle (AEO), Anthropologie, The Children’s Place (PLCE), Old Navy, and Urban Outfitters (URBN). But they’& re ldquo;generally more attentive ” roughly increases in variety sizes in Kohl’s (KSS) and Victoria’s Secret.

“Despite the advertising uptick we see upon the plank,” Wedbush said, “our tests suggest healthy Y/Y purchasing as discounts are responded to by a strong consumer, and as data shows stocks and pricing stability. ”

Wedbush said “standout performances” through lower promotions year over year and favorable assortment trends were seen at Abercrombie, Nordstrom (JWN), and Aerie.

The analysts said they expect “Loaded retailers” to move off of steep blanket discounts as they move away from the holiday season.

