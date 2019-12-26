Robo-Taxi Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 15 Bn by 2030

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the robo-taxi market for the forecast period of 2019–2030. According to the report, the global robo-taxi market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 15 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~58% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2030.

Global Robo-Taxi Market: Overview

According to the report, the global robo-taxi market is likely to be driven by the demand for reduction in the total cost of ownership by ride-hailing companies.

The emergence of new business models, such as ‘mobility as a service’, are offering significant opportunities to automakers instead of one-time vehicle sales. Automakers are trying to introduce autonomous vehicles in taxi services to improve consumer service, offer ride-service at lower costs, and lower the operating cost of the service.

Key players such as Uber Inc., Waymo, Baidu, and Easy Mile are successfully conducting pilot projects on robo-taxis, and are expected to lead the global robo-taxi market.

Expansion of Global Robo-Taxi Market

Robo-taxis reduce the cost of ownership of a fleet operator by 30% to 50% . Radical shift from private ownership of vehicles to shared mobility has evolved the mobility industry, making it imperative for ride-hailing companies to offer services at competitive costs.

to . Radical shift from private ownership of vehicles to shared mobility has evolved the mobility industry, making it imperative for ride-hailing companies to offer services at competitive costs. The robo-taxi market is at the development stage, with expansion likely to occur post 2025 .

. The U.S. and China have favorable regulatory frameworks to test autonomous vehicles. Several pilot projects are being carried out in these countries, and are expected to lead the global robo-taxi market.

Based on application, the global robo-taxi market has been bifurcated into public transport and others. The rising adoption of autonomous vehicles in ride-hailing services and shared mobility is projected to drive the public transport segment, and subsequently, the robo-taxi market. Robo-taxis are also being utilized to commute shorter distance within business parks, universities, industrial sites, amusement parks, and residential townships.

