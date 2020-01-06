Roofing Shingle Release Films Market – Trends, Share, Scope, Research Insights by 2026

Global Roofing Shingle Release Films Market: An Overview

Roofing shingle release films are thin film strips applied at the back of shingles. Roofing shingle release films can be categorized as a variant of surface protection films. Roofing shingle release films are designed to prevent shingles from sticking together and prevent dirt and debris from mixing with the adhesive material. Roofing shingle release films can be removed after the roofing process, and therefore, are witnessing high preference in the market.

Roofing shingle release films are preferred over conventionally used shingle backing films due to their easy release features. There have been debates various over the requirement of removal of the film post-roofing. Conventional films can also damage the shingle in case any attempt is made to remove them. Roofing shingle release films eliminate that problem owing to their easy release feature. During the initial years, roofing shingle release films used to be simply an aluminium foil or a special paper, which was gradually replaced with plastic. Therefore, roofing shingle release films do not damage the shingle-bonding. The global roofing shingle release films market is expected to witness a moderate growth outlook during the forecast period.

Global Roofing Shingle Release Films Market: Dynamics

The global roofing shingle release films market is expected to grow alongside the increasing demand for easy release films for Asphalt roofing. Manufacturers of roofing shingle release films have largely been successful in capitalizing on the growing demand for easy removal of films after roofing. Many manufacturers of conventional backing films emphasize on the consistent performance of the adhesives even if the film is not removed. This is one of the factors expected to be a key restraint for the growth of the global roofing shingle release films market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, roofing shingle release films are expected to find more applications in regions with tropical winters. The change in climatic conditions due to global warming has resulted in extreme cold weather in these regions, resulting in increased demand for Asphalt roofing. This change is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global roofing shingle release films market. Manufacturers of roofing shingle release films are focusing on production of variants which have high mechanical strength and elasticity. Additional additives enhance the functionality of roofing shingle release films, making them strong enough to provide resistance from UV radiation for up to 6 months. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global roofing shingle release films market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Request PDF Sample to Know Technological Advances and Challenges in the Global Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49137

Global Roofing Shingle Release Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Roofing shingle release films market is segmented on the basis of material.

On the basis of material, the global Roofing shingle release films market is segmented as –

Aluminium foil

Paper

Clear Plastic

Regional Outlook

The North America roofing shingle release films market is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. The Europe roofing shingle release films market is expected to continue to be the second largest roofing shingle release films consumer worldwide. The Asia Pacific roofing shingle release films market is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period, with high consumption expected in China and ASEAN countries. The MEA roofing shingle release films market is expected to witness negligible growth during the forecast period due to unfavorable climatic conditions. Roofing shingle release films are expected to witness high demand in regions which have only recently started to witness extreme climate due to global warming. Countries such as India represent growth opportunities for the roofing shingle release films market. However, market penetration might be a challenge.

Global Roofing Shingle Release Films Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Roofing shingle release films market are –

Toray Plastics (America), Inc. (Subsidiary of Toray Industries Inc.)

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer