Room Dividers and Partition Panels Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges & Industry Analysis by 2027

Room dividers and partition panels are used to divide the living room and commercial space. Room dividers are used to create additional space in the room for different activities. Partition panels are mostly used in offices to create separate cabin space. These products are useful in commercial spaces to give a sense of privacy. Hospitals and offices are the major users of room dividers and partition panels.

Room Dividers and Partition Panels Market – Competitive Landscape

HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation was founded in 1944 by C. Maxwell Stanley and is headquartered at Muscatine, Iowa, United States. HNI Corporation is one of the biggest office furniture manufacturers in the world. The company manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products. Office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, and tables. Hearth products include a full array of gas, wood, and pellet burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories.

Hufcor, Inc.

Hufcor, Inc. was founded in 1900 by Azel Hough and is headquartered at Janesville, Wisconsin, United States. The company was known as Hough Shade Corporation and began with manufacturing wood slat porch shades in 1900. The company offers various products such as operable partitions, glass walls, vertical lift walls, accordion walls and supports systems.

Rise in number of startups globally is expected to offer an opportunity to the market to grow during the forecast period. These startups and new expansion offices require partition panels and room dividers for their commercial spaces. Low cost and high functionality of these products is the major factor driving the market. Corporate buyers and business owners prefer these low cost products due to easy assembly and maintenance. All these factors are expected to propel the demand for room dividers and partition panels during the forecast period.

Requirement for new hospitals has increased due to increasing population. Population in the world is currently growing at a rate of 1.07% per year, with approximately 80 million new births per year. Governments of various countries have increased spending to provide better infrastructure to hospitals, which is expected to increase the demand for room dividers and partition panels during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

