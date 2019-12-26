Rotary Dryers Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2019-2027

The Rotary Dryers Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2027. The business intelligence study of the Rotary Dryers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rotary Dryers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Rotary Dryers Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Rotary Dryers Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

ThyssenKrupp AG, headquartered at Essen, Germany, operates in areas of materials services, industrial solutions, elevator technology, and components technology. The company offers a wide range of effective solutions for drying minerals through direct/indirect process. Rotary dryers of ThyssenKrupp are reliable for high throughputs, and are always customized to customer requirements.

GEA Group is a leading developer and producer of process technology & components for food processors worldwide. Headquartered at Düsseldorf – Germany, GEA Group operates in two segments, namely, business area solutions and business area equipment. The range of rotary dryers by GEA are advocated for their high reliability for use in process industries and in arduous operating conditions.

Metso Corporation, is a leading provider of equipment & services to process, recycling, aggregates and mining industries worldwide. The company, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, operates via two segments, namely, flow control and minerals. Metso’s range of rotary dryers feature their patented rotary air seal, under the trade names – SUPERDEAL and GOODEAL. Over 4000 rotary dryers and coolers have been supplied by the Metso Pyro Division across the world.

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of material handling equipment. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc. has manufacturing facilities in China and Belgium, along with licenses in Sweden, India, Japan, and Australia. Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc., also offers a wide range of industrial drying solutions, including sand/aggregate dryers, and dryers/coolers with recirculation and multi-point predictive controls, which feature reliable design and process flexibility.

Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., continues to remain a leading drying equipment manufacturer. The company offers a broad spectrum of industrial dryers that are customized with respect to their customer requirements, and are well-suited for application in various industries including chemical products, food products, pilot test dryer, and pharmaceutical products.

Key players operating in the rotary dryers market include INGETECSA, Scott Equipment Company, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., SINGHASINI DRY CHEM, FLSmidth Group, Anivi Ingenieria SA, YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD., and FEECO International, Inc.

Additional Insights

Large Rotary Dryers to Spearhead Sales, While Traction of Medium Variants Picks Pace

End users continue to show a marked preference for large rotary dryers with capacity of over 1 ton, accounting for over 50% gains. Meanwhile, the medium rotary dryers, with capacity between 300 kg to 1 ton, have witnessed a notable growth in adoption, attributed in part to rising palpability of SMEs in developing markets, and the advent of continuous rotary dryers. Relatively compact nature of medium rotary dryers along with their affordability vis-à-vis operational benefits, will continue to favor their sales.

Research Scope

Research Methodology This Fact.MR report on the rotary dryers market has been compiled following a credible, proprietary research methodology. The research approach followed involves an all-inclusive secondary research to gain comprehensive intelligence on key dynamics of the rotary dryers market, from sources including company press releases, investor briefings, government databases, and paid databases. Fact.MR analysts have also conducted comprehensive face-to-face and telephonic interviews with industry experts and opinion leaders to glean first-hand insights into the rotary dryers market. Clients can bank on the insights & forecast rendered in this report to make successful decisions for growth of their businesses in the rotary dryers market. Request Research Methodology of this Report.

