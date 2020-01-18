Rubber Antioxidant Market | Strategic Analysis | Growth | 2019-2025

Rubber and its products lose their physical and mechanical properties due to heat, mechanical stress, light, ozone, etc., which gradually reduces the performance of rubber and rubber products. Rubber antioxidants are primarily employed to prevent discoloration and loss of physical and mechanical properties. They are added during the rubber compounding stage. Antioxidants enhance the service life and reliability of the rubber product by protecting it from degradation. They provide long-term protection to tires and rubber products due to their low reactivity, low volatility, and low migration rate properties. Rubber antioxidants are soluble in chloroform, carbon disulfide, acetone, etc., however, they are insoluble or partly soluble in gasoline and water.

The global rubber antioxidant market can be segmented based on application, type, and region. In terms of application, the rubber antioxidant market can be segmented into tire, convenor belts, tubes, transmission belts, hoses, and others. Tire is a major application segment of the rubber antioxidant market. Rubber antioxidant is primarily employed to enhance the heat ageing properties of rubber and to increase the antifriction and flexibility of the rubber used in tires. In terms of type, the rubber antioxidant market can be segmented into rubber antioxidant MB, Rubber antioxidant RD (TMQ), Rubber antioxidant DNP, PPDs, and others.

The rubber antioxidant market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for rubber antioxidants in the manufacture of various rubber products to be utilized in the automotive industry, tire industry, and others. Demand for rubber antioxidants in manufacturing of static and dynamic heavy capacity rubber, such as tube, tire cable, and belt, is anticipate to boost the overall rubber antioxidants market during the forecast period. Factors such as ease in usage, excellent flex-crack resistance, stress-crack resistance, and good ageing properties are also estimated to boost the demand for anticaking agents. Rapid expansion of the automotive industry is a major factor driving the rubber antioxidant market. However, adverse environmental effects related to rubber antioxidant such as its toxic nature and long lasting effects on the environment are projected to hamper the expansion of the market. Furthermore, implementation of stringent governmental regulations, especially in developed countries, is likely to adversely affect the overall market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the rubber antioxidant market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global rubber antioxidant market, followed by North America and Europe. Rise in demand for rubber antioxidant in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is projected to boost the overall market during the forecast period. North America and Europe rubber antioxidant markets are also likely to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the expanding rubber and tire industries in these regions. The rubber antioxidant market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is also projected to expand at a substantial growth rate in the near future.

Companies are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their market share. Furthermore, they are shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the easy availability of land, cheap labor, and governmental subsidies in these regions. Key players operating in the global rubber antioxidant market include Eastman Chemical Company, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Shandong Eksesen Chemical Co., Ltd., LANXESS, Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Kemai Chemical Co., Ltd., OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., and Agrofert (Duslo).

