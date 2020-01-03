Sample Storage Tray Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2027

The sample storage trays are used to store specimen containers. The standard sample storage tray can hold around 24-50 full specimen containers. The science research centers & laboratories are common users for sample storage trays. The biological & chemical containers are organized in the sample storage trays to keep away from contamination. The demand for sample storage tray is increasing due to high growth in research & development activities.

Paper & plastic are two materials used in the manufacturing of sample storage tray. The paper storage tray is expected to overtake the plastic sample storage tray due to increased intolerance for plastic. The sample storage tray is also known as the specimen tray. The manufacturers of sample storage tray are producing more efficient products as per the need of the growing end-user industry. For instance, in 2019, the United Kingdom-based Company, Porvair Sciences Ltd expanded new sample storage and collection range with the introduction of deep-well microplates.

Global Sample Storage Trays Market: Dynamics

Corrugated Sample Storage Trays to Witness Impressive Growth in Next Five Years

The use of plastic is expected to decrease in research centers & laboratories as the key initiative toward sustainability. Despite from intolerance, the plastic is highly used due to low cost & durability provided as compared to paper-based products. By understanding these factors, the manufacturers are focusing on the research to develop sustainable sample storage trays with enhanced properties. Currently, the plastic sample storage trays are expected to share the majority of the market. But it can be gradually surpassed by paper sample storage trays in the next ten years.

The United States Is Expected to Be Leading Market for Sample Storage Trays

The demand for sample storage trays from the United States is expected to be high as compare to other countries across the globe. The reason behind this high demand is consistent investment & activities in the life science researches. The high research & development activities from private & government lab are raising the need for laboratory equipment & tools. The regulations are playing a key role in designing laboratory tools. The consumer demand for contamination-free and autoclaved trays is the main focusing factor for the United States-based manufacturers.

European countries such as the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, and others are emerging market for sample storage trays. The European countries are concentrating on life science research sector to boost biotechnology & healthcare industry. The Asian economic powerhouses, India & China are adding values in the sample storage trays market in the next five years. The initiatives taken by the local government to improve life science research activities is playing a key role in the development of sample storage trays market. In the Middle East & Africa region, Turkey & South Africa are expected to be key markets for the sample storage trays. Europe is expected to be dominating exporter of sample storage trays for the Middle East & Africa counties.

