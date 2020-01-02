Satellite Shows Glacier Shrinking Due to Global Warming

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The newly released results for the past five decades through satellite observations show that there is a massive change in the Earth’s North Pole and the South Pole due to global warming.

Much of these data are available in the courtesy of a long-running mission for Landsat, which is among the many satellites managed by the United States geological survey and NASA departments. These two companies have a wide range of data from a single line of similar spacecraft, which makes it easy to observe environmental change over time. Many other satellites are spotting environment changes on the earth surface, which may be on a time scale of one or two years

The images of the glacier taken by Landsat between the year 1972 to 2019 was used by glaciologist Mark Fahnestock of the University Of Alaska, Fairbanks, to generate six-second time-lapse films that show changes that occur on the ice.

The response of glacier in global warming is very different; for example, Alaska’s Columbia glacier was more stable during

