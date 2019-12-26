Savory Snacks Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive| PepsiCo, General Mills, Kellogg, ConAgra Foods

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Savory Snacks Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as PepsiCo (United States), General Mills (United States), Kellogg (United States), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (United States), Kraft Foods, Inc. (United States), Blue Diamond Growers (United States) etc.

Savory snacks are known for their salty taste and made up of raw materials such as vegetables, fruit, starch and grains. Savory snacks have become important parts of human edibles and are consumed as instant energy boosters. Rising incident of diabetes and obesity around the world have changed consumer preferences, and made them look for the snacks which are not harmful for their health. Moreover, changing lifestyles across the world have made people prefer the foods which are available on the go and can be consumed without compromising health benefits.This growth is primarily driven by Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Consumption Behavior and Health Benefits Offered by Savory Nuts and Seeds Snacks.

Regulatory Insights:

Snacks of all kind are subjected to provide labeling as per Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules outlined in section 403 (a) (1) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 343(a)(1). Moreover, these packaged must bear health claim if need be. Any misleading claim can result in stringent action. Labeling of products provides information such as serving size, amount of calories, percentage daily values and other information which help consumer choose the right products that suit their nutritional needs. In December 2015, a United States company called Kind Heath Snacks filed a citizen petition and demanded FDA to update its food labeling regulations and to make it par with 2010 dietary guidelines. A quote from the petition was “Amend 21 C.F.R. § 101.65(d)(2) to exclude fat contributed by healthy whole and minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts seeds, legumes, whole grains, and seafood.” Also, Food Allergen Labeling Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) has mandated to packaged food provider to clearly state, if at all, it carries any allergically active materials.

Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Natural Flavors Owing to Rising Health Awareness

Rising Consumption of Nut and Seed Savory Snacks

Market Drivers:

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Consumption Behavior

Health Benefits Offered by Savory Nuts and Seeds Snacks

Challenges:

Harmful Effects Upon Excessive Consumption

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities:

Focus on Products Differentiation and Launch of New Snacks

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries

