During World War II, marine oceanographers invented a shiny layer that reflects, which rose and fell all over their sonar screens once in a day. More research showed that it made up of a group of fish and tiny sea creatures known as Zooplankton vacating towards the surfaces of the ocean. As the solar sets to go below the dark skies, they swim back, heading towards the deep depths. During dawn hours, they run away from their predators.

At first, they valued submarines as the only way to hide their movements. They vacated daily in a vertical direction, and this known to play a vital role in the global carbon cycle. Zooplanktons chew the surface of the algae, which then transports carbon deep into the sea. This is a remedy for reducing high levels of carbon dioxide in the ocean and the atmosphere.

However, the actual amount of carbon dioxide transported into the deep-sea using “biological pump” remains hard to estimate the exact quantity basing on the globe.

