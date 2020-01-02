Screw Compressor Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2025

Global Screw Compressor Market was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Screw Compressor Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2019 to reach USD 13.85 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and is also considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Markets like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Major market players in Screw Compressor Market are GE Oil & Gas, Siemens AG, Atlas Copco AB, Howden Group Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Man SE, Gardner, Denver Inc., Sullair LLC, and other brief information of 10 more companies will be provided in the report. Product up-gradation to cater changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in last 5 years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078308

SWOT Analysis of Screw Compressor Market:

Strength:

Increasing energy consumption due to infrastructure developments

Weakness:

User resistance to adapt to updated technology

Opportunities:

Increasing industrialization in developing countries

Threats:

Maintaining stringent Market standards

Segmentation done on the basis of Market include Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power Plants, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metals; of which the Oil & Gas segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

Screw Compressor Market Segmentation:

By Market Sector

*Automotive

*Oil & Gas

*Power Plants

*Chemicals & Petrochemicals

*Food & Beverage

*Mining & Metals

By Technology

*Portable Screw Compressors

*Stationary Screw Compressors

By Type

*Oil-Free Screw Compressors

*Multi-Stage Screw Compressors

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078308

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer