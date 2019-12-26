Seaweed Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

Seaweed is species of macroscopic, multicellular, marine algae, which are found in oceans and seas across the globe. The hydrocolloids such as alginate, agar, and carrageenan, gelatinous substances are extracted from seaweed. Seaweed is beneficial to health to fight against illness and diseases. Seaweed is used in food, medicines, cosmetics and organic fertilizers and feed additives. The red seaweed is a source for carrageenan hydrocolloid, which is highly used in food industry owing to its improved gelling and thickening property. The red seaweed segment is anticipated to dominate among the product type segment, due to the increasing demand for agar and carrageenan from the food industry. The brown seaweeds is expected to follow red seaweeds owing to the growing use of brown seaweed in animal feed additives and fertilizers. On the basis of form type, the liquid form seaweed is expected to account for larger market share in terms of value and volume, this is owing to rising demand from agriculture and pharmaceutical industries across the globe. On the other hand, the human food segment is expected to hold significant market share among the application segment, this is due to increase in seaweed consumption in human food coupled with increasing demand for seaweed derived snacks. The global seaweed market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12370

Global Seaweed Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Increasing consumption of seaweed as a food extract, medical use, and for bio-refining is expected to drive the demand for seaweed. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding nutritional benefits of seaweed, rising demand for alginate in food, pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost the growth of global seaweed market. In addition, increasing demand for seaweed derived snacks is anticipated to fuel the demand for seaweed.

However, lack of awareness of harvesting various species of seaweed among the manufactures is expected to hinder the growth of global seaweed market.

Key trends are observed in the production of seaweeds are, the manufacturers are implementing growth strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and agreement.

Global Seaweed Market: Segmentation

The global seaweed market is segmented on the basis of product type, form type, and application.

On the basis of product type, the global seaweed market is segmented into:

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

On the basis of form type, the global seaweed market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

On the basis of application, the global seaweed market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Animal Feed Additives

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological

Other (Aquaculture, Biomass for Fuel, and Wastewater Treatment)

Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/12370

Global Seaweed Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global seaweed market include

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPon

Acadian Seaplants Limited (ASL)

Biostadt India Limited

Brandt Consolidated, Inc.

COMPO Expert GmbH

Gelymar

Lonza Group Ltd.

Marinalg International

Ocean Harvest Technology

Ocean Rainforest Sp/F

Qingdao Bright Moon Group Co., Ltd.

Groupe Roullier

Seasol

TBK Manufacturing Corporation

W Hydorcolloids Inc.

CP Kelco

High Hope Foods (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer