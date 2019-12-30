Security Information and Event Management Market Emerging Growth Rate, Application, Market Share and Forecast to 2025: IBM, Hewlett Packard, McAfee, LogRhythm

Security Information and Event Management market Research Report 2019

The market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Security Information and Event Management Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Security Information and Event Management are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecast year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

SIEM includes solutions and services that help enterprises to analyze log (large volumes of computer generated data also known as audit records and audit trials) and event data in real time to identity potential threats and provide event correlation and incident response. The data is collected from security and network devices, systems, and applications.

The data is collected in a central repository for interpretation of logs and trend analysis and provides automated reporting for compliance and centralized reporting. SIEM solutions provide quicker identification, analysis, and recovery of security events. The events are alerts generated by a network security device such as a firewall or intrusion detection system (IDS).

The key players covered in this study, IBM, Hewlett Packard, McAfee, LogRhythm, Splunk, AlienVault, BlackStratus, EventTracker, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Micro Focus, SolarWinds, Symantec, Tenable Network Security, TIBCO Software, Trustwave, ZOHO Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Log and event management, Firewall security management, Patch management, Others

Market segment by Application, split into, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Energy and utility, Retail and hospitality, Education and academia, Others

The research study includes in depth analysis where important type, application, and regional segments are studied in quite some detail.It also includes market channel, distribute, and customer analysis, industry cost analysis, organization profiles, market analysis by application, production, revenue, and price trend analysis by type, production and consumption analysis by region, and various other market studies.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors impression the market in these regions.

Comparative Analysis:

The report also includes the profiles of key Security Information and Event Management Market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Security Information and Event Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Security Information and Event Management market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Security Information and Event Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Security Information and Event Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Security Information and Event Management sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

