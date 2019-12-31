Shipping Case Market Survey 2019 via qualitative and quantitative research

Global Shipping Case Market: Overview

Transportation of fragile electronic equipment is a difficult task, when there are lot of variables involved. Shipping case have an added layer of foam or wrap between inner and outer layer of the box. The foam in shipping case acts as shock absorber to protect the equipment inside when case needs rough handling. The shipping case are available for variety of applications which includes mobile, lab equipment, medical device, robot and robotics cases among others. The shipping case is used for organized packaging, which is required for protection and efficient transportation.

The shipping cases are available in different shapes and sizes to provide the maximum efficiency. Two materials are simultaneously used in one shipping case to enhance the quality and appearance of the packaging which is to be transported. The manufacturers are using polyethylene molded products for heavy duty straps and buckles. The shipping case market is estimated to have growth during the forecast period, as the demand for efficient shipment is necessity. The shipping cases are available with different interior materials which includes foam lined or padded dividers. The increasing requirement for transportation of products to the wholesaler and retailers in an organized form is growing the demand for shipping case.

Global Shipping Case Market: Dynamics

The die-cut forms of foam according to the instrument which is to be placed in the shipping case, is driving the shipping case market. The objects related to laboratory can be placed in the shipping case, also it can be manufactured for application in military areas. Shifting of consumer preference from rigid packaging to flexible packaging formats is expected to hamper the shipping case market. As, the flexible designs are also available for shipping lab instruments to medical devices to other industrial equipment.

The use of shipping case can reduce the transit cost as well as can the level of damage during transit. The Food & Drug Administration in the U.S. is responsible for food and drug safety. Hence, FDA regulated all medical devices and radiation emitting products. Hence, manufacturers in the shipping case market should fully adopt the standards set by associations working for transportation safety. The shipping case are available in

Global Shipping Case Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global shipping case market has been segmented as

Metal Aluminum Steel

Plastic Polyethylene PVC Others

Wood

On the basis of end use, the global shipping case market has been segmented as

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal care

Households

Electronics & Electricals

Pharmaceuticals Medical Instruments Laboratory Equipment



Global Shipping Case Market: Key Players

Pelican Products, Inc.

Wilson Case, Inc.

GWP Group

Parker Plastics, Inc.

Global Shipping Case Market: Regional Outlook

In U.S., transportation of medical device shipping case is done according to the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) testing. The packaging companies which are importing and exporting in U.S. may get influenced due to its rules and regulations, ultimately impacts the global shipping case market. Shipping case market in countries such as India & China is expected to have growth in the upcoming years, as the demand for packaged solutions is increasing due to high demand for consumer goods & laboratory equipment. The shipping case market in Latin America, specifically in Brazil and Mexico is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. The global shipping case market is estimated to have moderate growth during the forecast period, as per the increment in protective and organized packaging solutions in the industry is increasing.

Global Shipping Case Market: Key Developments

The manufacturers in the shipping case market are looking forward to enhance their production capabilities through acquisitions and mergers. They are also providing wide range of shipping case for different applications which includes cases for laboratory, computers, industrial products, medical devices, instruments, and other electronic equipment.

