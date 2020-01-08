Slab Repair Products Market Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2022

The global market for slab repair products is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6.5% within 2022. Europe, North America and Asia Pacific are the notable markets for slab repair products market. While the market for construction chemicals is estimated to be USD 39 billion, the slab repair products account for USD 4.5 billion of the market share.

The use of cost-efficient materials for civil and commercial construction sectors have been made imperative by the bleak economic forecasts in many important countries. Traditional practices of repair, restoration and rehabilitation of concrete structures with cementitious materials are very cost-ineffective as compared to the repair systems.

The combination of financial pragmatism and cost-effectiveness of repairing over rebuilding has created a niche in the market, although with a limited scope and this is the main reason why they are expected to grow at a high rate annually in spite of the predicted downturn in construction activity.

Slab repair consists of parts of the following categories of repair and rehabilitation, construction chemicals flooring compounds, sealants and grouts. Flooring compounds which are mostly polyurethane and epoxy-based, reused to meet various industrial needs such as load impact, abrasion, moisture penetration, chemical attack, improving the aesthetic appeal of the floor, strengthening of damaged floors and fire and static resistance. Water proofing compounds catering to products such as elastomeric polyurethane, polymer modified cementitious composites, expanded polyethylene, expanded polyethylene, polyurethane systems, water proofing concrete, etc., are designed to stop water infiltration.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Better characteristics, performance and sustainability

Growth in revitalization of public infrastructure projects

Constraints

Lack of market penetration

Opportunities

Niche market

Inclination towards repairing instead of rebuilding

Market Segmentation

On Basis of Geography

APAC

North America

Middle East

Europe

The Rest of the World

Key Players:

Silpro Corporation, The Western Group, Evonik Degussa Gmbh, Sabic, Lafarge S.A., Schomburg Gmbh, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Basf Se, Sika Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Co., Uretek Worldwide, Walker Parking Consultants, Ags Argiles & Minraux / Imerys Group, Structural Preservation Systems, Inc., Seaboard Weatherproofing Co., Basf Se, Restruction Corporation, C.A. Lindman, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer