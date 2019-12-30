Smart Home Installation Services Market – Global Industry Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth 2019 – 2025
With the home automation industry continues its rapid expansion, an increasing number of companies are swimming with the tide to tap into the full potential of smart home businesses. The world is undergoing digital transformation as the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is witnessing magnified growth, and the notions about connected homes are changing from luxury to mainstream.
The adoption of smart home technologies is one the rise, globally, and smart home installation services are soon expected to become an inextricable element of the business model in the home automation ecosystem.
In 2018, the global Smart Home Installation Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Home Installation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home Installation Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Miami Electric Masters
Red River Electric
Rexel
Insteon
Vivint, Inc.
Calix, Inc.
Finite Solutions
Handy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Home Monitoring/Security
Lighting Control
Smart Speaker
Thermostat
Video Entertainment
Smart Appliances
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
Retailers
E-commerce
Professional Service Providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Home Installation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Home Installation Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Home Installation Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
