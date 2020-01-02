Smart Toys Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2019-2025 | Spin Masters, Mattel, Hasbro, WowWee, Lego
The global Smart Toys market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Smart Toys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Toys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Smart Toys in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Smart Toys manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Spin Masters
Mattel
Hasbro
WowWee
Lego
Sony
Nordau Creative
Jumbo
NukoToys
Marbotic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ring class
Deduction class
Ropes class
Puzzle class
Miscellaneous class
other
Segment by Application
Children
adults
