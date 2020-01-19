Smoked Salt Market Is Changing Drastically What If History Is Any Guide 2017 – 2025

Smoked salt is used to improve integral flavors of a dish while also divulging a smoky flavor. As Smoked salt is quite different from smoke-flavored salt and is very suitable for vegetarians, frequently act as a substitute for bacon crumble. Smoked salt is sea salt that’s been smoked over wood fires, it is of light grey or of dark brown in color. Smoked salt is used to add flavor to foods and smoky aroma smoky. Smoked salt is an aromatic salt, which is smoked over wood fires for up to 14 days. The woods which are used for smoking influences the flavor of the salt. The most common woods which are used in the processing of smoked salt are apple wood, oak, alder wood, hickory and mesquite. The natural salt is smoked slowly over woods until the salt crystal has captured its smoky, unique and flavorful aroma, the woods chips are placed in the smoker box and is heated till the smokes comes. The sea salt is spread on aluminum foil in a thin layer and is placed on the grate away from the fire and the smoke grill is covered.

Smoked salt adds a smoky and gentle flavor to anything, it is added foods. Meat, seafood, cooked vegetable or salad, the food becomes more delicious when smoked salt is added to it.

The smoked salt market is segmented on the basis of its applications in food industry. Smoked salt is used as a dry rub for meats, a substitute for bacon crumble in salads, as a savory to sweets like toffee fudge and ice-cream, a taste enhancer in snack, in sauces and garnishes and a compliment to cocktails etc. Application of smoked salt in food as a taste enhancer is increasing as a result of trending of various flavours for foods.

The smoked salt market is segmented on the basis of its end-products in food industry. Smoked salt is used in preparation of beverages such as islay whiskey, mattha, smoked beer and Suanmeitang etc. Preparation of smoked chees like cheddar cheese, Circassian smoked cheese and Mozzarella etc. Smoked salt is also used in preparing deserts, fish products, meat, hams, sausage and spices etc.

Smoked salt market is segmented on the basis of its distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarket, online stores and retail stores. For easy retiling of smoked salt, companies are leaning towards online store options which plays crucial role in driving the market.

Depending on geographic regions global smoked salt market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as the economies are emerging, living standards are rising, demand of processed food is increasing and ratio of health conscious consumer is rising as smoked salt is generally lower in sodium and high in essential minerals as compared to unrefined salt.

North America is also expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period as consumer preference is changing, U.S. global market is highly fragmented in nature.

The global smoked salt market driving factors are increasing demand for smoked salt in many consumers’ pantries as Smoked sea salts add extra flavor to recipes. Different wood varieties imparts different flavors in salts. Increasing opportunities in snacks industry is also another factor in driving the global smoked salt market. The rising number of supermarkets and retail stores are rapidly increasing the demand is expected to observe robust growth for global smoked salt over the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global smoked salt market include The Original Smoke & Spice Company Pty Ltd, San Franscisco Salt Co., Maine Sea Salt Company, Steel City Salt Company, Hepps Salt Co., Maldon Salt Company, SaltWorks and Artisan Salt Company etc. The global smoked salt companies are anticipated to increase their business by improving their product portfolio. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global smoked salt market till 2025.

