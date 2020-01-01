Sodium Aluminosilicates Market : Strategic Partnerships to Open New Revenue Streams

Sodium Aluminosilicates: Market outlook

Flourishing food and beverage industry have significantly surged the demand for food additives which can enhance the texture, color, and flavor. Sodium aluminosilicate is one among the thousands of food additives available in the market which are mostly used to improve certain qualities of food products which are more appealing to customers. In the global food additives market, the demand for sodium aluminosilicate is on the rising due to anticaking property. As an anticaking agent, sodium aluminosilicates prevent the formation of solid or semi-solid lumps while mixing dry foods. In addition, it also prevents dry food from clumping. Sodium aluminosilicates have no nutritional value but it can enhance the color, flavor and shelf life of the food products. Along with increasing demand for sodium aluminosilicate in the food industry, sodium aluminosilicate market is also flourishing in chemical, paint and various other industries due to their attributed application. In the global sodium aluminosilicate market, Europe and North America holds the major share in production and consumption of sodium aluminosilicate owing to the presence of key players in food and beverage sector and also in the chemical industries. Unique promotional strategies by manufacturers are also playing a very crucial role in increasing awareness about its application in various end-use products. With the increasing demand for aluminosilicates in various sectors, it can be anticipated that the demand for sodium aluminosilicates will increase in the coming future.

Rising Demand for Sodium Aluminosilicates in Food and Beverage Industry

Although the global food industry is observed to be growing exponentially, its parameters are changing too. Customers’ demands for processed yet nutritious food products, changing dietary patterns, and awareness about the ingredients and food additives are the factors that are responsible for the growth of the food industry. In addition, the busy and hectic life schedule of the population has escalated the demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages in the global food and beverage market. Sodium aluminosilicate is odorless, colorless crystals and safe with the labeling standard of food additive code number E554. The U.S FDA has set regulations on the use of food additives and according to FDA, the code indicates that sodium aluminosilicate is safe to use in the food products but limited in standardized food. Sodium aluminosilicate is insoluble in water and ethanol, partially soluble in strong acids and alkali hydroxides. In the sodium aluminosilicates market, natural sodium aluminosilicates are gaining more demand over synthetic sodium aluminosilicates owing to increasing demand for natural food ingredients among food manufacturers in the global food and beverage industry. The demand for sodium aluminosilicates is increasing in the processing of soups and sauces, condiments, seasoning, dips, herb and spice blends owing to its anticaking property, which prevents the clumping during processing.

Global Sodium Aluminosilicates: Key Players

Some of the major players operating their business in sodium aluminosilicates market are S. B. Chemicals, American International Chemical, Madhav Industries, Merck K.G.A, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Patsil Industries, American Elements, Penta International and Others. Many other players are also showing their keen interest to bring sodium aluminosilicates in their production line.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Hectic life schedule has surged the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food and drinks, where sodium aluminosilicates are used as food additives. The lucrative growth of global food and beverage industry is creating enough space for the growth of sodium aluminosilicates in the coming future. In addition, growing restaurant chains and trend of dining out among the millennials have pushed the consumption trend of processed food, which is also contributing to the growth of the global sodium aluminosilicates market. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness among the manufacturers about the applications of sodium aluminosilicates will also boost the sales of sodium aluminosilicates over the forecast period.

