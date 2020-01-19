Solder Balls Market :Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies Driving Demand

A fresh business intelligence publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has detected that the global solder balls market is largely consolidated in nature, which is primarily a reflection of the presence of a handful of players. The analysts of the report have identified Duksan Metal Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Nanotech Co. Ltd., Indium Corporation, Nippon Micrometal Corporation, and Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd. as some of the key players currently ahead of the curve in the global solder balls market. The prominent position of these players is a reflection of their strong regional presence.

For instance, Duksan Hi-Metal Co. Ltd. dominates in APAC region and has been focusing on the development of advanced products and technologies to meet the needs of their primary customers. The company offers a series of paste and solder balls for the electronic industry and has been gaining ground since it established its research and development institute of electronic materials in 2002. In addition to that, the company frequently procures and cultivates talented personnel to keep ahead of innovative ideas. On the other hand, Indium Corporation currently manufacturers solder balls for CBGA, PBGA, µBGA, and flip-chip applications, which are made using proprietary manufacturing processes that enables it to manufacture small balls of accurate diameters and high sphericity. The company is focused on providing products that ideally meet the needs of the consumers and is consistently expanding its offerings to maintain its stronghold.

Global Solder Balls Market to be worth US$323.7 mn by 2025

As per the projections of the TMR report, during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, the demand in the global solder balls market will multiply a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching an estimated valuation of US$323.7 mn by 2025, substantially up from its evaluated worth of US$187.1 mn in 2016.

Based on alloy type, the report segments the solder balls market into lead free and lead solder balls, whereas on the basis of solder type, the market has been bifurcated into non-eutectic and eutectic. On the basis of size type, the market has been classified into 400um and above, 100um to 400um, and up to 100um. Region-wise, the analysts of the report have highlighted Asia Pacific as the most lucrative region, which is a reflection of rising middle-class population who are spending their increased disposable income on automobiles and consumer electronics.

Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies Driving Demand

The prosperity of the automotive and electronics industries is providing the strongest traction to the global solder balls market. Rapid industrialization and economic improvements in the region of Asia Pacific has radically improved the living standards of the residents of countries such as China and India and consequently, the demand for electronics and automotive products is escalating. In the industrial sector, solder balls are of high importance, as their robust physical properties make them highly applicable for automated equipment. The soldering process significantly enhances contact reliability and thereby aids to the durability of the overall product. In the recent past, the vendors of this market have also come up with innovative production methods that have led to considerable cost reduction of these products, and hence the market for the same is flourishing. Development of products that have lower impact on surrounding environment is another driver of the global solder balls market.

On the other hand, environmental concerns regarding the availability of low-toxic substitutes that may not as ideal for the applications but meet the strict government regulations is the primary restraint over the global solder balls market. Consequently, the R&D activities for lead-free solder ball is expected to open new revenue avenues for the vendors of this market.

