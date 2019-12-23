Soy Masking Agents Market to Observe Strong Development by 2017 – 2025

Masking agents are an important discovery in flavor technology as they help mask the undesired flavors of nutritious food ingredients and botanical extracts. One such food ingredient is the soy protein. Masking agents are specifically designed to inhibit the action of a soy protein which imparts a bitter and pungent taste to food. The need for a technology which allows the consumption of soya bean and its products while retaining the savory taste of the product has led to the emergence of the soy masking agents market.

Soy Masking Agents Market: Segmentation

The soy masking agents is segmented on the basis of form and end use.

On the basis of form, the soy masking agents market is segmented as powder and liquid. The majority of the market share is taken up by the powder form.

On the basis of end use, the soy masking agents market is segmented as dietary supplements, food industry and pharmaceutical. The soy masking agent is widely used in the nutraceutical industry. Its usage is common in the dietary supplements. The food and beverage and the dietary supplements make up most of the market share in the soy masking agents market. The food and beverage industry is further segmented as snacks and cereals and bakery & confectionary.

The masking agents are also available in a variety of flavors such as vanilla, bubble gum, grape, lemon, lime, orange, cherry, grapefruit, berries, mints, grape, marshmallow, licorice, coffee, chocolate, peach, chocolate and cheese.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39662

Masking off-notes of the soy protein are nowadays inherent in the nutritional food. The soy masking agents market expects a steady growth in the forecast period due to its usage in the fortified food industry. The growth of the nutraceutical market is also indirectly boosting the growth of the soy masking agents market. The pediatric nutrition has played an important role in the growth of the soy masking agents market, as soy proteins are highly essential for the infants but are difficult to feed, due to a pungent and bitter taste. However, sometimes the masking agents fail to completely mask the undesired flavor of the soy protein and in such cases, availability of other types of flavor technologies mask the growth of the soy masking agents market.

A wide range of application of soy protein such as, in bouillons, snack food, infant formula, etc. is also indirectly boosting the growth of the soy masking agents market. On the other hand, poor quality and failure to achieve objectives are hampering the growth of the soy masking agents market. The trend of clean label food products is also hindering the growth of the soy masking agents market because the masking agents are known to contain a variety of chemicals.

Soy Masking Agents Market: Key Players

Gold Coast Ingredients Inc

Signature flavors

Brisan Ingredients Inc.

Metarom Group

Senomyx Inc.

Flavorchem

In North America and Europe, the rise in health conscious consumer is the driving factor for the soy masking agents market, as soy proteins are part of the nutritional and consumers are demanding more innovation and better quality products. In Latin America, the demand for savory foods is boosting the growth of the soy masking agents markets. Especially, the soy-based products which are masked using chocolate, vanilla and cheese flavors, are popular amongst the consumers in this region. In Asia Pacific, consumer acceptability of the soy products is a key factor affecting the growth of the soy masking agents market. Some consumers find substitutes for soy products and the growth of the parent market is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the soy masking agents market. In Middle East and Africa, the high growth in the overall masking agents market is expected to boost the growth of the soy masking agents market.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer