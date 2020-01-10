/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

This year seems to be an incredible year for spaceflights. Entities and space organizations have new actions to take place during this year. They include;

Solar orbiter to lift off in February

The solar orbiter is a joint operation of NASA, and the European Space Agency plans to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station located in Florida on February 5, this year.

The space ship anticipates going near to the solar, which situates within the revolving path of planet Mercury to study on the functioning of the sun. The operation aims to go for about seven years.

Mars 2020 and 3 others to lift off in July

According to the research done by scientists, Mars comes near its revolving path in July; for that reason, the month of July is a good time for launching activities.

On July 17, NASA will lift off to its anxiously waiting Mars 2020 Rover to explore if there are locations or points of olden days’ habitants. The European Space Organization anticipates performing the

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at Space operations taking place this year (2020)