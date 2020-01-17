Space station gets fresh batteries deliveries from an unpiloted Japanese cargo ship

On Saturday of 28 September, a Japanese robotic cargo ship arrived at the international space station while carrying over 4 tons of supplies. It also included new batteries required for solar power grid output.

HTV-8 Cargo ship of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency arrived at the station at 7.12am. An arm of the robot then captured it. Christina Koch who is a NASA astronaut wielded the robotic arm in an orbiting laboratory. At that time, the station and the HTV-8 were soaring 422 kilometers over Angola in Africa.

While in Tsukuba Space Center situated in Japan, Koch radioed NASA Control mission and flight controllers about the teamwork shown by the international participants towards achieving a common goal. This is termed as testament since it has led to the successful accomplishment of their work

In the present day, the robotic arm is used to attach the HTV-8 to Earth-facing berth located on the US station harmony module.

On September 24, Tanegashima Space spacewalks in sSouthern Japan was used to launch the HTV-8 spacecraft on Earth-facing H-IIB rocket by JAXA. The lithium-ion included food, water, and hardware where experiments will take place among many other supplies required by the crew on the station.

In order to replace the aging nickel-hydrogen batteries on 2 outpost power channels, the cargo had chief HTV-8 batteries known as new lithium-ion batteries. As it has been stated by NASA officials, they will be replaced by the NASA space explorers during a series of spacewalks. HTV-8 will deliver tools that space astronauts will use for repairing a $2billion cosmic ray detector known as the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer-2. This is according to Spaceflight Now.

In order to enhance the speed of communication with the space stations, the HTV-8 will carry Small Optical link for International Space Station-a novel for Centerprototype communication system (developed by JAXA) and laboratory of Sony Computer science.

Hiroaki Kitano, The Sony CSL President states the importance of long-distance laser communication technology. He states that the technology is intended to change society into one globe where communication will be very were well as enlarging the human sphere activities around the globe.

The HTV-8 had other cargo that included a New Cell Biology Experiment Facility, some CubeSat and Hourglass experiment, which tests the effects of gravity on the powder as well as granular material.

Japan’s HTV spacecraft are among the robotic fleet of spacecraft that will be used to ferry the fresh supplies to International Space station. The HTV-8 is going to be detached from the station when filed with remains and unnecessary items, then allowed to burn on earth’s space. This after the mission is accomplished.

