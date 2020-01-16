/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

SpaceX recently lifted off its third and massive batch of Starlink satellites, and you might be in a position to explore the whole craft in the sky if you have the exact point of viewing them.

The 60 satellites lobbed on top of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 6 January this year. The launch occurred at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, deploying into the trajectory path for about 180 miles (290 kilometers from earth.

If the two new Starlink lofts consisting of 60 members are of any track, then observers will be in a position to explore the newly orbited satellites below bright, dark sky for a little while. The launch took place in May and November last year. The tightly clumped space ship will resemble a shiny string of pearls moving from corner to corner of the sky.

Various websites give one the right direction of the particular date, day, and location of the event; the tracing location of ‘Heavens Above.com’ is the best choice to use,

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at SpaceX recently lofted a fleet of Starlink Satellites. Below is a description of how to explore them in the sky