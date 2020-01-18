Spark Detector Market: Industry Growth Analysis And Forecast Report By 2027

Spark detector is a sensor-based instrument, which is used to detect a spark in case of a short circuit or fire. Light sensitive photocell made up of silicon material used in the spark detector which is useful in sensitivity in approximately the 0.3-µM to 1.1-µM range. Spark detector provides reliable detection in applications where pressure detection is slow, such as when ignition occurs close to duct entrance or a weak deflagration occurs inside a vessel.

Spark Detector Market – Competitive Landscape

Fagus-GreCon Greten GmbH & Co. KG

Fagus-GreCon Greten GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1911 by Carl Benscheidt. It is headquartered in Alfeld/Hannover, Germany. The company manufactures and promotes fire protection products, measuring technology products, and shoe last and molds. Under fire protection products, it sells fire protection systems, spark extinguishing system bs 7, and machine fire protection GreCon FLAMEWOLF. In June 2019, the company launched spark detector DLD 1/9 for detecting sparks and hot particles.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1895 by John C. Lincoln. It is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the U.S. The company has various product segments such as Equipment, Consumables, and Automation. Under the Equipment segment, the company sell welding equipment, automation, cutting equipment, training equipment, orbital systems, weld fume control, gear & tools, guns & torches, accessories and retail products. Under Weld Fume Control, the company sells spark detector sets.

CONSPEC Controls Inc.

CONSPEC Controls Inc. was founded in 1968 by Nancy McCullough. It is headquartered in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, U.S. The company offers products such as gas monitors, controllers, flame detection, calibration kits, audible visual alarms, and belt line heat detectors. It supplies products to various industries such as mining, oil & gas, HVAC, power generation, and industrial.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer