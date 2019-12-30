Specialty Chemicals Market Research Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Manufacturers and Regional Demand 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

Dramatic shift of commodity chemicals to specialty chemicals market

Across the globe, chemical producers are slowly heading towards the specialty chemicals from commodity chemicals. Shift from price-sensitive chemicals to low-volume, high value and high margin specialty chemicals are seen in the industry from the past decade. The substantial enlargement of specialty chemicals across the world is a positive indicator of the new trend.

In 2015, Solvay has acquired the US-based Cytec to upgraded its portfolio of advanced materials.

Mitsubishi has shifted its focus towards the specialty chemicals by shutting down its ethylene crackers business and investing in carbon fiber and composites, organic photovoltaic modules and organic photo-semiconductors.

High demand for function-specific chemicals is increasing the demand for the use of Speciality chemicals. They provide a wide variety of effects on which many other industry sectors depend upon. The upsurge of high-performance coatings and increased demand in end-user industries such as construction, automotive and electronics are the other factors attributing to the growth of the market. Industrialization in Asia-Pacific supplemented by low labor cost and economic growth also drives demand.

Top Players:

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ashland Inc., Dymax Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Albemarle Corporation, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, H.B. Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp., 3M, The Dow Chemical Company, Avery Dennison, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, and Uniseal Inc.

Automotive Industry dominates the end user industry

Automotive is a fast-growing industry which is creating a high demand for paints, coatings, lubricants, adhesives, and others to reduce weight and foster cost savings. The automotive industry is gradually replacing welding activities of engine parts assembly with adhesives and sealants products to reduce the vehicle weight, which in turn increases fuel efficiency. Specialty chemicals are accounting for about 20% of overall vehicle weights and also efficient in meeting the emission & sustainability guidelines and regulations.

Report Coverage

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Speciality Chemicals Market is segmented based on the category such as Adhesives & Sealants, Catalysts, Construction Chemicals, Cosmetic Chemicals, Dyes, Inks, & Pigments, Electronic Chemicals, Flavors & Fragrances, Food Additives, Foundry Chemicals, industrial & institutional Cleaners, Lubricants & Oil Additives, Mining Chemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Plastic Additives, Rubber Processing Chemicals, Specialty Polymers, Textile Chemicals, and Water Treatment Chemicals. In addition, the market is classified by End –User such as Automotive & transportation, Construction, Agriculture, Industrial manufacturing, Consumer goods, and Others.

