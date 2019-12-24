Spirulina Market In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth | Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa

An extensive analysis of the Global Spirulina market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa, CBN, Green-A, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER, Shenliu, SBD, Lanbao, Tianjian, Wuli Lvqi & Gangfa.

Porter’s Five Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces which limit any industry’s profit according to external factors. These forces are the threat of new entrants, the customer bargaining power, the supplier bargaining power, the substitution to an alternative product or service, and the intensity of competition among current rivals inside the industry.

Prominent players profiled in the study: DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa, CBN, Green-A, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER, Shenliu, SBD, Lanbao, Tianjian, Wuli Lvqi & Gangfa

First, the spirulina industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in China, India and American. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DIC, King Dnarmsa, CBN and Green-A, both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Yunnan and Shandong province.

Second, as for consumption market, the global market sales were 11336 MT spirulina in 2015, which was much higher than that of 9128 in 2012.

Third, the sales market mainly focus on the China, USA, India, Japan and Europe etc. region. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of phycocyanin as a natural colorant in food and beverage products. Since then, demand has risen dramatically, particularly in the Americas and Europe. In 2016, China was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 45.70%. USA was the second sales market with sales share 22.75% in 2016.

Fourth, the price of spirulina was decreasing from 2012 to 2016, increased since 2017; also the gross margin decreased. It is expect that the price is also decreasing in future. The gross margin is about 12%-17% in 2015, while the global average spirulina price is about 10804 USD/MT in 2017.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye on economic indexes and leaders? prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to health, especially in developed regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of spirulina will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Spirulina market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spirulina market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Spirulina in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spirulina in these regions.

This report studies the global market size of Spirulina in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spirulina in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Spirulina market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The future trends also introduced in the report which elaborates key factors of Global Spirulina such as market opportunities, future market risk, benefit, loss and profit, customer perspective, Innovation, Short Term vs. Long Term goals etc.

Product Type: Spirulina Powder, Spirulina Tablet & Spirulina Extracts 
Geographical Regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa 
Application: Health Products, Feed & Others

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Spirulina Market for the period 2019 – 2025.

What are the market factors described in the report?

Analysis Tool: The Global Spirulina Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools including Porter's five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.

Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.

Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins.

The study includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025.

