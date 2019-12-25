Sports Apparel Market Update Increasing Investment is Expected to Boost Market Growth by 2025

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Sports Apparel Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Adidas AG (Germany), Nike Inc. (United States), Amer Sports Corporation (Finland), Billabong International Limited (Australia), Everlast Worldwide Inc. (United States), Blacks Leisure Group Plc (United Kingdom) etc.

Sports apparel is clothing, including footwear, worn for sport or physical exercise. Sport- specific clothing is worn for most sports and physical exercise, for practical, comfort as well as safety reasons. Moreover, sports apparel industry provides the demands of clothing and footwear for different types of sports. Rising health consciousness and changing fashion trends are projected to drive the global sports apparel market during the forecast period. Also, the changing lifestyles and consumer tastes have resulted in people opting for durable and comfortable apparelThis growth is primarily driven by Rising health consciousness and changing fashion trends and Rising disposable income levels, especially in the emerging economies.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increased functionality of sports apparel and superior properties. The Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Vendors, such as Adidas AG (Germany), Nike Inc. (United States), Amer Sports Corporation (Finland), Billabong International Limited (Australia), Everlast Worldwide Inc. (United States), Blacks Leisure Group Plc (United Kingdom), Gap Inc. (United States), Columbia Sportswear Company (United States), Jockey International (United States) and Lotto Sport (Italy) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) enforce labeling laws and acts in the United States. In general, textile and apparel products sold in the United States must be labeled with the following information: the fiber content, the country of origin, the manufacturer or dealer identity, and the care instructions

Increased functionality of sports apparel and superior properties

Rising health consciousness and changing fashion trends

Rising disposable income levels, especially in the emerging economies

Growing counterfeit sports apparel industry

Growing women involvement in sports

Developing sports apparel with new fabrics

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

