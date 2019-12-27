Sports Science Equipment Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2019-2025
Sports science equipment includes wearable sensors, GPS tracking devices, and intellectual watches. Its main purpose is to assist its users, to enhance their sports performances, to protect from injury, and to collect performance data. It’s mainly used by professional sports teams, athletes, sports scientists, physiotherapists, and fitness enthusiasts.
In 2018, the global Sports Science Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sports Science Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Science Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Catapult
HaB
PUSH
WIVA
Polar
ithlete
VX Sport
Firstbeat
Bioforce
VERT
Athos
STATSports
SMT
WHOOP
Apple
HUAWEI
Xiaomi
Fitbit
Samsung
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wearable Device
Smartwatch
Fingertip Sensor
GPS Tracking Sensor
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Professionals
Amateurs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
