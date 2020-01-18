Spray Foam Equipment Market Research and Analysis 2019-2027

A spray foam equipment is a sophisticated machine used for insulation, roofing and protective coatings in industrial, commercial and residential areas. These equipment use two key materials: isocyanate and polyol resin. These two materials are mixed with each other so as to perform the process of spraying or coating for various applications such as packaging, wall insulation, roof insulation, and concrete rehabilitation.

Key Drivers of Global Spray Foam Equipment Market

Growing industrialization in developing as well as developed countries is expected to drive the global spray foam equipment market during the forecast period

Continuous growth in the automobile production is also one of the important factors boosting the global spray foam equipment market

Rise in the demand for automobiles in automotive industry due to strict safety standards of working environments in the automotive industry, is expected to boost the global spray foam equipment market during the forecast period

The development of fourth-generation of blowing agent and increase in the adoption of green buildings, which are focused on sustainable building practices and energy conservation, are projected to drive the global spray foam equipment market during the forecast period. The market is expected to expand at a significant rate also due to stringent government regulations on the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to increase the energy efficiency of buildings and homes.

Furthermore, the rising trend of packaging of products so as to enhance the quality of products is promoting growth of the global spray foam equipment market

Growing production of commercial cars and passenger cars across the world, led by lower interest rates, rise in the per capita income, and high demand from consumers, is projected to drive the global spray foam equipment market during the forecast period

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Spray Foam Equipment Market

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global spray foam equipment market between 2019 and 2027, due to increasing adoption of automobiles across the region. Also, growth in residential construction and stringent government regulations on energy efficiency in the region are driving the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable share of the global spray foam equipment market during the forecast period, due to growing urbanization and increasing population that have led to increase in commercial and industrial activities of packaging and buildings coating in the region.

