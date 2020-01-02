Strength Training Equipment Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future With Major Key Players – Cybex International Inc, Atlantis Inc, Jordan Fitness & Brunswick Corporation

Busy lifestyles, lack of routine physical exercises, increased consumption of packaged, processed, and fast food are increasingly becoming the norm for the urban populace of the world. Stress levels are also hitting upsetting levels, especially among working middle-class populace residing in rapidly expanding urban spaces in emerging economies. Repercussions of these factors are highlighted by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and the swelling population of obese people across the globe.

The situation has worsened to such an extent that diabetes has become one of the world’s leading ten causes of death. According to the WHO, nearly 1.5 mn people died across the globe owing to diabetes-related issues in 2012 and new cases are being uncovered at an alarming pace. Obesity and associated health concerns are also on a worrying rise across the globe. The scenario has had a wide-ranging impact in terms of increased awareness regarding the need for regular exercise for preventing such conditions. As a result, the global population is increasingly focusing on ways of managing weight and leading healthy lifestyles. This has significantly benefited the global market for strength training equipment among other exercise equipment.

