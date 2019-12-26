Structural Heart Market Study Offers Key Discernment on Expansion By Abbott, MedtronicBoston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova Plc, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica, Labcor Laboratories Ltda, Aran Biomedical Teoranta and Others

Structural Heart Market report comprises of the most recent market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of Healthcare industry and future trends. By identifying the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up innovative ideas and striking sales targets which ultimately make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. Because businesses can achieve great benefits with the different segments covered in the market research report, every bit of market that can be included here is touched carefully. This market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global structural Heart market accounted to US$ 6,406.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 13,850.2 Mn by 2025.



Market Insights

Innovative Structural Heart Services

The rise in technological advancement has led to various innovations for the products and treatment services that enables the surgeon, physicians and other healthcare providers to provide best health to their patients. The innovations are not only limited to the healthcare facilities nevertheless they are extended to the programs that are being designed for the patients to get benefit out of the treatment facilities. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved various therapies that are limited to the selected groups of the patients. There some personal healthcare provider who analyze the heart condition and available treatment of choices. For instance, Premier Health is among those providers who provides innovative structural heart services which include alcohol septal ablation which treats hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with the use of catheter-based technology, balloon valvuloplasty which uses a transcatheter approach for widening up a stiff and narrow heart valves, atrial septal defect transcatheter repair which closes an opening between the heart’s left and right atrium without surgery and such more services are being provided by the service providers.

Key Competitors In Market are Abbott, MedtronicBoston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova Plc, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica, Labcor Laboratories Ltda, Aran Biomedical Teoranta

Strategic Insights

Acquisitions and expansions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global structural heart industry. Few of the acquisitions and expansions made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In July, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation announced signing of agreement to acquire Claret Medical, Inc., a privately-held company that has developed and commercialized the Sentinel Cerebral Embolic Protection System.

2017: In November, 2017, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, announced it expansion, the expansion was done in the Costa Rica a new manufacturing plant was started.

Market segmentation:

Structural Heart Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Occluders, Annuloplasty Rings, Heart Valve Balloons, and Others) By Procedure (Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Mitral Repair and Left Atrial Appendage Closure); By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Cardiac Centers) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

