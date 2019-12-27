Student Information Systems Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity by Key Players Campus Management, Eduware, Ellucian Company

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Student Information Systems Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Campus Management (United States), Eduware (Lebanon), Ellucian Company (United States), PowerSchool (United States), Open Solutions for Education, Inc (United States), PCR Educator (United States), Rediker Software (United States), Focus School Software (United States) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Student information system (SIS), a fully computerized information management system, used by educational institutions to store, organize and analyze the various types of student data such as assessment scores, attendance, class performance, and others personal information. It becomes a vital tool for both educational institutions and parents & students as well. On the other hand, rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in SIS and surging need for enhanced user experience would influence the student information system market positively The market study is being classified by Type (Cloud Based Student Information Systems , Web-based Student Information Systems and On-Premises Student Information Systems), by Application (Schools , Education Institutions and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Campus Management (United States) , Eduware (Lebanon) , Ellucian Company (United States) , PowerSchool (United States) , Open Solutions for Education, Inc (United States) , PCR Educator (United States) , Rediker Software (United States) , Focus School Software (United States) , Autodesk Inc. (United States) , Foradian Technologies (India) , Illuminate Education (United States) , Jenzabar (United States) , Oracle (United States) , Workday (United States) , Skyward (United States) , Unit4 (Netherlands) and EdBoard (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are SchoolBrains (United States) , Gradelink (United States) , Rediker Software (United States) , Tech Learning (United Kingdom) and Blackbaud (United States).

Market Drivers:

Growth in Number of Schools and Universities Across the Globe

Increasing Digitalization in Both Developed and Developing Economies

Increase in Replacement Activities

Market Trend:

Surging Adoption of Educational Hardware Including Projectors, Tablets, Interactive Whiteboards, etc.

The Growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Student Information System

Restraints:

Dearth of Trained Users

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Nations

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Education Technology Solutions in Emerging Economies and The Growth of Cloud-Based Hosting of SIS Software

Key Target Audience:

Schools and University Bodies

Telecommunication Service Providers

Software Providers

Service Providers

Educationists

Cloud Service Providers

Education Consultants

Others

