Submarine Battery Innovation in Global Market| EnerSys, Systems Sunlight SA, Exide Technologies

Submarine batteries are used in naval fleet and commercial applications. Key players include EnerSys (United States), Systems Sunlight SA (Greece), Exide Technologies (United States), Zibo Torch Energy Co., Ltd. (China), EverExceed (China), and others. The market covers North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC).

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

Submarine batteries are used to power naval fleet and its others components. Growing applications of submarine across commercial and defense applications demand high end and long lasting batteries which provide a great opportunity for service providers to invest in manufacturing energy efficient and Eco-friendly submarine batteries.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Investment in Submarine

Focus on Development of Energy -efficient Marine Batteries

Market Trend:

Growing Focus on Light Weight and Environment Friendly Batteries

Restraints:

Issues Related to Long Lasting of Marie Batteries

Safety Concern Related to Use of Lead Acid Batteries

Manufacturers Covered in the Study are:

EnerSys (United States)

Systems Sunlight SA (Greece)

Exide Technologies (United States)

Zibo Torch Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

EverExceed (China)

GS Yuasa (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

The Global Submarine Battery market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Available Customization: List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Saft Groupe S.A (France), Kokam (South Korea), Arotech Corporation (United States) and HBL (India).

