Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2018 – 2028

key players in the sugar reducing ingredients market are offering ingredients which imitate the properties of conventional sugar or they are offering custom solution according to the requirement of the clients which is anticipated to drive the growth of sugar reducing ingredients market over the forecast period.

In addition, there is an increasing pressure from key regulatory bodies dealing in food and beverage products across various countries to lower down the amount of sugar in food product in the wake of increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, as for instance according to World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2016, around 1.9 billion people (18 years and above) were overweight while out of these more than 648 million were obese, thus supplementing the growth of sugar reducing ingredients.

Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Awareness toward health is becoming universal, more and more people are engaging in some sort of physical exercises or changing their eating habits as they are influenced by countless health awareness campaigns spreading across on all form of media whether print or electronic by various reputed health organizations. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of individuals joining health clubs in order to lose weight or stay healthy as shown in the below graph for the United States.

All these factors have changed the buying behavior of consumers and how they perceive the nutritional content of a product. Today more and more consumers are reading labels on the products and are choosing products with low fat and low sugar content which we also found in our survey. We conducted consumer survey among people who are trying to lose weight or want to lose weight and tracked what are the way they are using to achieve their goal which is shown in below infographics.

As shown above, people are choosing low fat and low sugar products which is creating an immense market opportunity across various countries. To cater the increasing demand for sugar reducing ingredients majority of food ingredient manufacturers are including the ingredient such as Stevia, Polyols, Tagatose etc. to their existing product portfolios which also driving the growth of sugar reducing ingredients market.

Global Sugar Reducing Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global sugar reducing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Organic Sugar Reducing Ingredients

Conventional Sugar Reducing Ingredients

On the basis of product type, the global sugar reducing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Sweeteners Sugar Alcohols (Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Erythritol, Isomalt, Lactitol, etc.) Natural Zero Calorie Sweeteners (Stevia, Thaumatin, Pentadin, Monellin etc.) Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame K etc.)

Bulking Agents

Texturants

Others

On the basis of application, the global sugar reducing ingredients market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Dairy Products Ice Cream and Desserts Yogurt Flavored Milk Spreads Others

Snacks

Cereals

Others

Global Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sugar reducing ingredients market are Tate & Lyle, TC Heartland LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Evolva Holding S.A., GLG Life Tech. Corp., HYET Sweet B.V., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Matsutani Chemical industry Co, Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Xlear, Inc. , Futaste Co., Ltd. among other sugar reducing ingredients players

Key Product Launches and Developments in Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market

In March 2017, Nestle launched lower sugar version of Rowntree’s products and confectionery in UK. Rowntree is a subsidiary of Nestle that manufactures Fruit Pastilles and Fruit Gums

In January 2017, the Ingredion Incorporated entered into an agreement with SweeGen, Inc., a manufacturer of stevia sweeteners, a sugar reducing ingredients. The objective was to become the international distributor of natural sweeteners.

In March 2017, Tate & Lyle PLC entered into a global distribution partnership with Sweet Green Fields, which is a U.S. based manufacturer and supplier of stevia based sweeteners, a sugar reducing ingredients as a joint venture to cater to increasing global consumer demands and to increase production.

In June 2016, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company partnered with GLG Life Tech Corporation, a manufacturer of zero-calorie natural sweeteners, stevia extract and monk fruit extract, a sugar reducing ingredients to expand its grinding capacity for sweeteners and starches at its mill facilities in Turkey and Bulgaria

Market Dynamics in the Sugar Reducing Ingredients Market

Increasing investments by companies coupled with geographical expansion by these players have led to high competitiveness in the overall sugar reducing ingredients products attributed to surging demand across the globe is anticipated to drive the sugar reducing ingredients market growth over the forecast period. Also, increased brand awareness for products dealing with specific issues such as obesity curtailment, nutritive advantages, and health benefits are expected to drive demand for sugar reducing ingredients in the near future.

However, a major factor hampering the growth of the sugar reducing ingredients market are concerns for stringent regulatory norms regarding the use of artificial sweeteners as a food ingredient. This is due to side effects such as allergic reactions, improper functioning of digestive system and other health-related issues. Although, cultivation and consumption of natural sweeteners such as stevia is increasing at a rapid pace; various end-use industries such as confectionery, bakery, and others are witnessing slow the adoption of sweeteners as a food ingredient which is also expected to restrain the growth of sugar reducing ingredients market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

